swearing-in ceremony

MISSISSIPPI'S STATEWIDE ELECTEDLEADERS WILLBE SWORN-IN TODAY.16 WAPT'S SHALEEKA POWELL ISLIVE AT THECAPITOL WITH A PREVIEW.

SEVEN OF EIGHT STATEWIDE ELECTEDOFFICIALS WILL BE SWORN INTODAY.

THE CEREMONY WILL BETODAY HERE AT THESTATE CAPITOL.THE OFFICIALS WERE ELECTED INNOVEMBER,AND THEY ARE ALL REPUBLICAN.SOMEOFTHEM ARE CHANGING OFFICES.DELBERT HOSEMANN HAS BEENSECRETARY OF STATE..

AND HE ISBECOMING LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR.LYNN FITCH HAS BEENTREASURER.... AND SHEIS BECOMING ATTORNEY GENERAL.THE NEW SECRETARY OF STATE ISFORMER STATESENATOR MICHAEL WATSON.

THE NEWTREASURER IS DAVID MCRAE.RETURNING OFFICIALS ARE AUDITORSHADWHITE... INSURANCE COMMISSIONERMIKECHANEY... AND AGRICULTURECOMMISSIONER ANDY GIPSON.IN JACKSON SHALEEKA POWELL 16WAPT NEWS.

THE EIGHTH STATEWIDE ELECTEDLEADER IS