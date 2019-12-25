Global  

Could Ashley Young leave Man Utd?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:32s
Could Ashley Young leave Man Utd?

Could Ashley Young leave Man Utd?

The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Ashley Young could be on the move to Inter Milan after rejecting a contract extension.
Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to move

Inter Milan 'in talks' with Man Utd over Ashley Young transfer - player keen to moveAshley Young was not included in the Man Utd squad on Tuesday for their 3-1 home loss to rivals Man...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •The Sport Review


Marcos Rojo named hardest player at Man Utd as Ashley Young is branded 'miserable'

Marcos Rojo named hardest player at Man Utd as Ashley Young is branded 'miserable'Daniel James has provided insight from inside the Manchester United dressing room as he explains why...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Football.london



hemrys77

iam_Younghemrys Captain Ashley Young has turned down the contract extension offer from Manchester United. He could leave the club this month. 14 minutes ago

OWattanga

Brian O Wattanga RT @CarolRadull: Ashley Young has turned down the contract extension on offer from Manchester United, and it looks he could leave Old Traff… 20 minutes ago

Ismail_Gulma

Smiley RT @YoungPablo_1: Both our Xavi and Lahm could leave this month. Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young https://t.co/hyBkGbKkgc 46 minutes ago

IanBroughall

IanBroughall Manchester United captain Ashley Young will join Inter Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season. T… https://t.co/CJVRMuKeOp 1 hour ago

stream_kenya

Eagle News Stream Kenya Ashley Young has turned down the contract extension on offer from Manchester United, and it looks he could leave Ol… https://t.co/jiUdBFUhhZ 2 hours ago

CarolRadull

Carol Radull Ashley Young has turned down the contract extension on offer from Manchester United, and it looks he could leave Ol… https://t.co/mX3WgXIQ8c 2 hours ago

YoungPablo_1

Usy Both our Xavi and Lahm could leave this month. Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young https://t.co/hyBkGbKkgc 2 hours ago

Asuenimhenchri1

Asuenimhenchristian RT @iambolar: Captain Ashley Young has turned down the contract extension offer from Manchester United. He could leave the club this month. 2 hours ago


