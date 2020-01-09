This 'Roll-Bot' Will Bring You Toilet Paper While You're on ‘the Throne’

Unnecessary Inventions No I did not come up with this one but I sure wish I could claim it as my own. https://t.co/y507wj0XAD via @CNET 20 hours ago

WONKYUN'S CHILD. RT @BLifefamilylove: 👏🏽it’s👏🏽about👏🏽time we get good things happening!!! We’re on a roll! What else will this week bring us??? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #GiveT… 23 hours ago

445 Waiting On News. Here Onward. 👏🏽it’s👏🏽about👏🏽time we get good things happening!!! We’re on a roll! What else will this week bring us??? 🤷🏽‍♀️… https://t.co/nJ4mrkRbR6 23 hours ago

lareinaCorona7 freaky side? will hobi bring back another old school classic like "tootsie roll'? SOOOOO MANY UN WORK RELATED THOUG… https://t.co/1YSs5xKbXe 23 hours ago

The FPL Hunch Evening #FPLCommunity I’m planning 2 options for GW 24, Use Wildcard Or Roll over my Free transfer for next GW s… https://t.co/2mrdnLEHOh 1 day ago

us933 RT @bobbybonesshow: This is quite a good friend to have right here. https://t.co/chhSZxbn3b 1 day ago

Bobby Bones Show This is quite a good friend to have right here. https://t.co/chhSZxbn3b 1 day ago