Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact and a commander threatened more attacks after both sides appeared to back away from the brink of war.

Zachary Goelman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over

Tehran on Thursday appeared to brush off U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact, and an Iranian commander has threatened more attacks could come even as both sides appear to be stepping back from the brink of war.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Iran appears to be standing down." Washington and Tehran on Wednesday signaled they were ready to hit pause amid fears they were heading toward open conflict.

In a national address, Trump said the U.S. did not want to use its military force.

Iran's foreign minister said its rocket attacks against Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces concluded its retaliation operations after an American airstrike killed a top Iranian military commander.

But each side's next move was unclear.

Trump announced new unspecified economic sanctions against Iran, and called on world powers to follow his lead and ditch the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal." But he then suggested that Iran and other nations forge a new pact that limited Iran's nuclear program and allowed that country to "thrive and prosper." Iran appeared skeptical of negotiations with a president who scrapped a previous nuclear accord.

On Thursday, Iran's U.N.

Ambassador said Tehran did not trust dialog under Trump, and called the sanctions threat "economic terrorism." Helping to calm fears, there have been no reports of new violence.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday told CBS that Iran appears to reining in its allied Iraqi paramilitary groups.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, SAYING: "we're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to those very same militias not to move against American targets or civilians." But there were new threats as well.

A senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned of "harsher revenge soon" and another said Wednesday's missile strikes were only the start of a series of attacks across the region.

The new head of the elite Quds Force, which handles Iran's foreign military operations, said he would follow the course pursued by his predecessor, killed in a U.S. drone strike last week.



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 US, Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over https://t.co/npMB0Fm6aC via @Reuters https://t.co/aU3df4JAda 1 minute ago

GordonSnowden1

Gordon Snowden U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over as Iranian Guard ‘aerospace’ General Ali Hajik… https://t.co/hYz1dsHeOK 2 minutes ago

Ashdracs

Ashdax RT @Reuters: U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over https://t.co/3u1gyD61Ie https://t.co/yS1LGbTxcG 3 minutes ago

nozakitakehide

野嵜健秀 RT @ReutersUS: U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over https://t.co/Q9spyAWwMp https://t.co/NhY5eZwyQE 4 minutes ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over https://t.co/Q9spyAWwMp https://t.co/NhY5eZwyQE 4 minutes ago

KunleAriyo

Omo'ba Kunle Ariyo🇳🇬 RT @Ojuasha: U.S., Iran Draw Back from Brink but new Threats Show Crisis not Over https://t.co/4JDnIXWTIW https://t.co/ufjH6M01YY 5 minutes ago

jamesejack1

219. The General. SANCHO SIX. Jimmy @jimcramer Carl @carlquintanilla @CNBC Folks need to WAKE UP and stop the MORON'S FOLLY RALLY. Religion and c… https://t.co/7b9samXjjM 5 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over https://t.co/CoGgQJJHFz 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says less military action in Iran crisis following Iran "concluding" their response to the killing of Soleimani [Video]Trump says less military action in Iran crisis following Iran "concluding" their response to the killing of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace [Video]Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace

President Trump backed away from all-out conflict with Iran on Wednesday, brushing off a missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq while declining to escalate a confrontation that appeared to be on..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.