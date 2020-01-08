Global  

Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Middle East Danger Zones

Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Middle East Danger Zones

Commercial Airlines Reroute Flights to Avoid Middle East Danger Zones

Amid tensions in the Middle East commercial airlines are rerouting their flights to avoid potential danger zones which could extend travel time up to 90 minutes.
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Commercial airlines are rerouting flights throughout the Middle East to avoid...
