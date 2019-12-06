Global  

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.
