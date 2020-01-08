Global  

Sprint to Shut Down Virgin Mobile

Sprint is shutting down its prepaid brand Virgin Mobile and all current customers will be transferred to Boost Mobile at no additional cost.
Sprint Killing Virgin Mobile, Integrating Customers With Boost Mobile

According to FierceWireless, Sprint is finally killing off Virgin Mobile and moving its customers to...
WebProNews - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Sprint is shutting down Virgin Mobile ahead of planned T-Mobile merger

Sprint is getting ready for its planned T-Mobile merger by axing one of its prepaid brands. The...
engadget - Published


KCBizJournal

KC Business Journal Sprint is shutting down prepaid brand Virgin Mobile and moving customers to its sister brand, Boost Mobile, beginni… https://t.co/n5ZZmtaSsM 3 days ago

caa1000

Carol Alfonso 🇵🇷 RT @wbaltv11: Sprint to shut down Virgin Mobile USA https://t.co/b5xb3eRQv4 https://t.co/bPufIEu68Z 6 days ago

BilyHoliday

Billy Holiday This is not good!!!😞 https://t.co/zSSKloOnUk 1 week ago

ScottComms

Justin Scott RT @KCBizJournal: Sprint is shutting down prepaid brand Virgin Mobile and moving customers to its sister brand, Boost Mobile, beginning Feb… 1 week ago

DavePtach

Edendale Post Sprint shuts down Virgin Mobile in anticipation of union with T-Mobile https://t.co/W7XX11K3SP via @KCBizjournal 1 week ago

karamelkit

KM RT @wbaltv11: Sprint to shut down Virgin Mobile USA https://t.co/NGMnJvf3sI https://t.co/m0Ck88CY9U 1 week ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Sprint to shut down Virgin Mobile USA https://t.co/NGMnJvf3sI https://t.co/m0Ck88CY9U 1 week ago

wbaltv11

WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore Sprint to shut down Virgin Mobile USA https://t.co/b5xb3eRQv4 https://t.co/bPufIEu68Z 1 week ago

