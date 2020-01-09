Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share kiss at the screening of 'Chhapaak'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share kiss at the screening of 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share kiss at the screening of 'Chhapaak'

The makers of Deepika Padukone starrer "Chhapaak" hosted a special screening for the film on Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived together at the screening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chhapaak screening: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's loved-up photos will melt your heart

Chhapaak screening: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's loved-up photos will melt your heartDeepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screen on January...
Mid-Day - Published

Ranveer-DP steal a kiss at Chhapaak screening

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have flooded social media with their PDA and off it, the couple...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

akchandpara

Akchandpara RT @htshowbiz: .@RanveerOfficial writes long note in appreciation of #Chhapaak and his ‘baby’ @deepikapadukone: ‘I’ve never been more proud… 3 minutes ago

2601Manish

Prof. Manish Thakur RT @filmfare: All pictures from the special screening of #Chhapaak. https://t.co/7paHZM5XRv 20 minutes ago

VivekSrkian33

#Chhapaak RT @PeepingMoon: #RanveerSingh showers praise on #DeepikaPadukone's and #MeghnaGulzar's labour of love #Chhapaak, says 'proud of you baby'… 21 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #RanveerSingh showers praise on #DeepikaPadukone's and #MeghnaGulzar's labour of love #Chhapaak, says 'proud of you… https://t.co/REUKTYkmQP 24 minutes ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @filmfare: .@RanveerOfficial, @deepikapadukone, @masseysahib, #Rekha and other celebs at the special screening of #Chhapaak. https://t.… 25 minutes ago

henne38

mona RT @pinkvilla: Ranveer Singh is all praises for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, calls Deepika Padukone the 'soul of the film' - https://t.co/RUw1… 32 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Ranveer Singh writes long note in appreciation of Chhapaak and his baby Deepika Padukone: Ive never been more prou.… https://t.co/0IIX6Tx0dP 33 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Ranveer Singh is all praises for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, calls Deepika Padukone the 'soul of the film' -… https://t.co/LmO4JqaNN8 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

B-town celebs attend the special screening of 'Chhapaak' [Video]B-town celebs attend the special screening of 'Chhapaak'

Several B-town celebs attended the special screening of "Chhapaak" in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone's parents and in laws also marked their presence at the event.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published

Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer [Video]Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer

Deepika Padukone reacts to her Chhapaak promotional looks and gives an ode to Ranveer

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.