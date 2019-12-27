Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News

Throwing a major update on the future of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri said the wicketkeeper-batsman will be in contention for the World T20 if the Ranchi cricketer does well in the Indian Premier League 2020.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News AS DELHI THIS MORNING RECORDED A MINIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 2.4 DEGREES, THE LOWEST FOR THE SEASON SO FAR. THE BONE CHILLING COLD HAS FIRMLY GRIPPED THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, 5 DISTRICTS RECORDED SUB-ZERO.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:51Published 2 weeks ago Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News Love of a fan has no limits. Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:59Published 2 weeks ago