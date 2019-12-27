Global  

Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News

Throwing a major update on the future of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri said the wicketkeeper-batsman will be in contention for the World T20 if the Ranchi cricketer does well in the Indian Premier League 2020.

