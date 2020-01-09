Global  

90s rock band Smash Mouth to headline Super Bowl LIV event in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James announced Thursday morning that popular 90s rock band Smash Mouth will headline a free, family fun Super Clematis By Night event ahead of Super Bowl LIV.
