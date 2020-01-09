90s rock band Smash Mouth to headline Super Bowl LIV event in West Palm Beach 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 14:03s - Published 90s rock band Smash Mouth to headline Super Bowl LIV event in West Palm Beach West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James announced Thursday morning that popular 90s rock band Smash Mouth will headline a free, family fun Super Clematis By Night event ahead of Super Bowl LIV. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Funeral procession held for Boca Raton Fire Rescue captain On Thursday, Boca Raton Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Eugene Francis was honored during a funeral procession. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:31Published 16 minutes ago South Florida Thursday morning forecast (1/9/20) Warm and very windy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and gusty easterly winds. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:41Published 6 hours ago