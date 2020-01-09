Global  

Trump Appears To Take Credit For Lower U.S. Cancer Death Rate

Trump Appears To Take Credit For Lower U.S. Cancer Death RatePresident Trump appears to take credit for the lower U.S. cancer death rate.
Tweets about this

peper77

Peper77 RT @DerekCressman: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer rates that occurred before he took office — but he proposed cuts to cancer… 19 seconds ago

rovalle97

Rodolfo Ovalle RT @RawStory: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates — but it happened under Obama’s administration https://t.co/Y4jBkjT… 55 seconds ago

Skepmi

SHARON, TRUE BLUE DEMOCRAT🆘 RT @IBiegen: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer rates — but he proposed cuts to cancer research https://t.co/DQxYf2s889 The rat… 1 minute ago

OwenORourke7

Uncle Scooby RT @thedailybeast: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates https://t.co/hVXwLZPyfa 1 minute ago

RawStory

Raw Story Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates — but it happened under Obama’s administration https://t.co/Y4jBkjTGzC 4 minutes ago

huskygirl649

nancy lewis RT @smc429: @MysterySolvent The face..🤢https://t.co/DXekykDvSZ 5 minutes ago

pdxhans

pdxhans @realDonaldTrump No thanks to you, Sniffmeister. #AdderallTrump https://t.co/J76J8wYTwZ 7 minutes ago

ChrisDudley85

Chris Dudley @JoeBiden deserves credit for getting results on cancer. https://t.co/oVoAMx0Xl6 7 minutes ago

