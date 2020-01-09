Trump Appears To Take Credit For Lower U.S. Cancer Death Rate

Peper77 RT @DerekCressman: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer rates that occurred before he took office — but he proposed cuts to cancer… 19 seconds ago

Rodolfo Ovalle RT @RawStory: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates — but it happened under Obama’s administration https://t.co/Y4jBkjT… 55 seconds ago

SHARON, TRUE BLUE DEMOCRAT🆘 RT @IBiegen: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer rates — but he proposed cuts to cancer research https://t.co/DQxYf2s889 The rat… 1 minute ago

Uncle Scooby RT @thedailybeast: Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates https://t.co/hVXwLZPyfa 1 minute ago

Raw Story Trump appears to take credit for lower cancer death rates — but it happened under Obama’s administration https://t.co/Y4jBkjTGzC 4 minutes ago

nancy lewis RT @smc429: @MysterySolvent The face..🤢https://t.co/DXekykDvSZ 5 minutes ago

pdxhans @realDonaldTrump No thanks to you, Sniffmeister. #AdderallTrump https://t.co/J76J8wYTwZ 7 minutes ago