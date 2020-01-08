Global  

Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor’s (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.
'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's film declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chhapaak' directed by Meghna Gulzar has been declared...
DNA - Published

'Chhapaak': Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh declare Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey film tax-free

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chhapaak' directed by Meghna Gulzar has been declared...

DNA - Published
DNA - Published


OmKumar71945549

Hari Om Kumar RT @Bollyhungama: #ChhapaakReview: #CHHAPAAK is a brave attempt at highlighting an issue and the crime that exists in our society. Rating:… 3 minutes ago

ShrutiT28344322

Shruti💕💕 RT @filmfare: Movie Review: #Chhapaak Rating: 3.5/5 "Playing her most challenging role so far, @deepikapadukone breathes life into every… 6 minutes ago

imrankingkhan7

imran king khan RT @filmfare: Movie Review: #Chhapaak Rating: 3.5/5 stars "The statistics showcased in Chhapaak about acid attack victims are horrifying… 32 minutes ago

Sona_1304

#Ab Ladna Hain *Sona* RT @SushantSin: 3.5 stars from @shubhragupta for Chhapaak. (Some colleagues used to joke in office that she doesn't know counting beyond 1… 34 minutes ago


Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak: 'I am confident it will do well' [Video]Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak: 'I am confident it will do well'

Deepika Padukone speaks about her film Chhapaak along with co-actor Vikrant Massey, director Meghna Gulzar and the film’s inspiration Laxmi Agarwal.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:42Published

‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit [Video]‘Democratic country..anyone can go’: Javadekar on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

