Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor’s (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chhapaak' directed by Meghna Gulzar has been declared...

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chhapaak' directed by Meghna Gulzar has been declared...

#Ab Ladna Hain *Sona* RT @SushantSin : 3.5 stars from @shubhragupta for Chhapaak. (Some colleagues used to joke in office that she doesn't know counting beyond 1… 34 minutes ago

imran king khan RT @filmfare : Movie Review: #Chhapaak Rating: 3.5/5 stars "The statistics showcased in Chhapaak about acid attack victims are horrifying… 32 minutes ago

Shruti💕💕 RT @filmfare : Movie Review: #Chhapaak Rating: 3.5/5 "Playing her most challenging role so far, @deepikapadukone breathes life into every… 6 minutes ago

Hari Om Kumar RT @Bollyhungama : #ChhapaakReview : #CHHAPAAK is a brave attempt at highlighting an issue and the crime that exists in our society. Rating:… 3 minutes ago