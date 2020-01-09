Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train car: 'Open the doors!'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train car: 'Open the doors!'

Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train car: 'Open the doors!'

No one fessed up to this alleged fart that tormented a crowded train car in Australia.

Watch the hilarious reactions from the tram riders, traveling from Glenelg to Adelaide, including one woman holding her nose and a man exclaiming, "Open the doors!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fopdoodl

milo. RT @nypost: Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train https://t.co/Nspz1qXOT5 https://t.co/dF06OgwrSY 13 hours ago

iampolish

Droopy McCool RT @nypost: Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train: ‘Open the doors!’ https://t.co/EcgpD7q2Fa https://t.co/F9PPbalhM7 17 hours ago

SchlangDaddy

SchlangDaddy - Licensed to ILL Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train: ‘Open the doors!’ https://t.co/5Y0niKqSkL via @nypost 21 hours ago

Bignose_8

Mikey Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train: ‘Open the doors!’ (Video) | New York Post https://t.co/KollSl3MlQ 1 day ago

HarleyJamess

Harley Litchfield Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train: ‘Open the doors!’ https://t.co/e2OMfWITxK via @nypost 1 day ago

KTB1115

KB Meanwhile in Australia 🤣💨 https://t.co/ZhDgvu0qbD 1 day ago

aliciaasarah

alicia lampitt. 🕷 this is news https://t.co/x71H2vTCEn 1 day ago

musicanarchyluv

A J 😂😂😂 I could not cope in that situation 🤢🤢🤢 Mystery fart hot-boxes packed train: ‘Open the doors!’ https://t.co/Ix20vo6i1U via @nypost 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.