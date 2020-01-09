Global  

Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia

Several wallabies were spotted fleeing a towering bushfire near a wilderness retreat on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.

Roughly half the land on the island has been burned in the blaze, and at least two people were killed.
