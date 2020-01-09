Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:20s - Published Video shows wallabies fleeing bushfires in Australia Several wallabies were spotted fleeing a towering bushfire near a wilderness retreat on South Australia's Kangaroo Island. Roughly half the land on the island has been burned in the blaze, and at least two people were killed. 0

