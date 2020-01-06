Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Macy's Is Closing 28 Stores

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Macy's Is Closing 28 Stores

Macy's Is Closing 28 Stores

Macy's Is Closing 28 Stores.

The locations to be shuttered are located in 18 states around the U.S. In addition to the Macy's stores, one Bloomingdale's will also close.

Macy's Nov.

And Dec.

Sales fell 0.6 percent.

The department store recently reported a 3.9 percent decline in sales for stores open more than a year.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette blamed several issues for declining sales, including warm weather.

Discount chains such as Target and T.J.

Maxx also likely played a role.

In 2019, more than 9,000 retail stores closed all around the country
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Macy's will close at least 11 stores, including Cincinnati location

Cincinnati-based retail giant Macy's Inc. is closing at least 11 stores, including one in the...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Another of Hanes Mall's anchor tenants to close

Macy's (NYSE:M) has announced it will close its store at Hanes Mall, the second of the mall's five...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist Macy's is closing nearly 30 stores—here's a map of where they are https://t.co/FLYVvxYNRS 3 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @KLOVEnews: 29 Macy's stores will be closing in the coming weeks https://t.co/z1v0tNSwNp https://t.co/iSxg1oVJ5s 4 minutes ago

dabreakradio

DaBreakRadio RT @fox5sandiego: Macy's is closing more than two dozen stores as troubles mount for the storied retailer.​ https://t.co/6HC3Um8WAB 10 minutes ago

WOODRADIO

WOODRADIO Macy's Announces They Are Closing More Stores Across The Country https://t.co/qHxQT4suyp 11 minutes ago

KLOVEnews

K-LOVE News 29 Macy's stores will be closing in the coming weeks https://t.co/z1v0tNSwNp https://t.co/iSxg1oVJ5s 20 minutes ago

Maxamil27485164

Max a million RT @katherineOma: Great economy? Macy’s is closing 19 more stores and Pier 1 imports is closing 450. Forever 21 is struggling to survive an… 23 minutes ago

TheUrbanNewz

TheUrbanNewz Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers https://t.co/GieySN2kRO https://t.co/IgoPbmKEiQ 24 minutes ago

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @washingtonpost: Macy’s is closing 29 stores after drop in holiday sales https://t.co/QSoeN1kFBQ 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Macy’s Closing 28 Stores And A Bloomingdale’s Store, Including One In Maryland [Video]Macy’s Closing 28 Stores And A Bloomingdale’s Store, Including One In Maryland

Macy’s is closing roughly more than two dozen stores as troubles mount for the storied retailer. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs [Video]Macy's is closing a call center in a move that will affect 800 jobs

Macy's is closing one of its call centers in Arizona next month. This affects more than 800 jobs. A spokesperson for Macy's told Business Insider that the call center in Tempe, Arizona, would close in..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.