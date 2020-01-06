Macy's Is Closing 28 Stores
The locations to be shuttered are located in 18 states around the U.S. In addition to the Macy's stores, one Bloomingdale's will also close.
Macy's Nov.
And Dec.
Sales fell 0.6 percent.
The department store recently reported a 3.9 percent decline in sales for stores open more than a year.
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette blamed several issues for declining sales, including warm weather.
Discount chains such as Target and T.J.
Maxx also likely played a role.
In 2019, more than 9,000 retail stores closed all around the country