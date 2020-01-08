Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook said Thursday it'll give users the option to see fewer political and social issue ads.

As Fred Katayama reports, the moves come ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facing criticism over its stance on political ads, Facebook said Thursday it will soon give users the option to cut out some of that messaging.

But it's stopping far short of what what critics have called for, and what some of the social network's rivals have vowed to do.

Starting this summer, users will be able to use tools to choose to see fewer political and social issue ads on Facebook and its photo-sharing app, Instagram.

In the first quarter of this year, the company will also make more audience data publicly available.

And users can choose to stop seeing all types of ads - not just political ones - based on advertisers' lists of personal data.

These moves come ahead of the presidential election in November.

But they differ from actions taken by their rivals.

Twitter bans political ads.

Google doesn't let advertisers target election ads using data such as public voter records and political affiliations.

And critics - including some in Congress - have taken Facebook to task for not vetting political ads for false or misleading information.

Facebook had considered imposing limits similar to Google's as it battles to quell criticism of its relatively laissez-faire policies.

But it decided, in its words, "that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all."



Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of U.S. election, Facebook gives users some control over how they see political ads

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was making some changes to its approach to political ads, including...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian Express


Instagram and Facebook won’t stop lies in political ads, but users will get more control

Instagram and Facebook won’t stop lies in political ads, but users will get more controlIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has stood firm in the face of pressure over its...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •MashableWorldNewsUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election [Video]Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Facebook will let platform users limit political ahead of the presidential election. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

Deepfake videos banned on Facebook [Video]Deepfake videos banned on Facebook

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.