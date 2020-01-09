Global  

What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What if you never had to fill out paperwork again?

In Estonia, this is a reality: citizens conduct nearly all public services online, from starting a business to voting from their laptops, thanks to the nation's ambitious post-Soviet digital transformation known as "e-Estonia." One of the program's experts, Anna Piperal, explains the key design principles that power the country's "e-government" -- and shows why the rest of the world should follow suit to eradicate outdated bureaucracy and regain citizens' trust.
