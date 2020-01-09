What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:53s - Published What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal What if you never had to fill out paperwork again? In Estonia, this is a reality: citizens conduct nearly all public services online, from starting a business to voting from their laptops, thanks to the nation's ambitious post-Soviet digital transformation known as "e-Estonia." One of the program's experts, Anna Piperal, explains the key design principles that power the country's "e-government" -- and shows why the rest of the world should follow suit to eradicate outdated bureaucracy and regain citizens' trust. 0

