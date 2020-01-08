Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran.

The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched.

According to Reuters, no casualties have been reported from the missile attacks.

Trump told Iran, that in response to the attack, he would tighten already crippling U.S. sanctions.

The emerging conflict comes after the U.S. killed a prominent Iranian general in Iraq on Jan.