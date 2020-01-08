Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran.

The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched.

According to Reuters, no casualties have been reported from the missile attacks.

Trump told Iran, that in response to the attack, he would tighten already crippling U.S. sanctions.

The emerging conflict comes after the U.S. killed a prominent Iranian general in Iraq on Jan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released No access Chinese mainland .

For Reuters customers only.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran

The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military...
IndiaTimes - Published

Trump avoids escalating Iran crisis, says Tehran 'standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not necessarily have to use its...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleima… https://t.co/zfbwnR5qaK 2 hours ago

ARGCAZ

ALMO It is disgusting how Schumer gets on his podium and talks about President Trump’s reckless & irresponsible military… https://t.co/LRm96mGgXK 2 hours ago

DSweitzer

Dushka Sweitzer @RichardEngel The less Trump says, the better. He ends every speech with bragging about US military might. The whol… https://t.co/SuRNpG6qfP 23 hours ago

OccamsTazer

Fudo Myoö RT @mjmarantz: Missiles launched at bases and Trump says "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" He could c… 2 days ago

mjmarantz

Marla Marantz Missiles launched at bases and Trump says "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" H… https://t.co/B3fcKcmKcW 2 days ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon🌹 RT @PatBlanchfield: less than a month ago, an overwhelming majority of Democrat legislators - 188 in Congress, and all but 8 in Senate - ap… 2 days ago

tjcbale

Tim B RT @donmoyn: The Iraqi parliament voting to expel US military has gotten a lot of attention. These comments from the Iraqi Prime Minister l… 2 days ago

slatesloan

DaveGB Yes trump says a lot of things people think he should not. I agree. The military will stay within the rules. Trumps… https://t.co/h0YRWkSKMb 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial [Video]Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial

Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke exclusively with Cheddar on a wide-ranging list of topics: including how the upcoming senate impeachment trial will conflict with the landmark USMCA deal, the issue of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 10:06Published

Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake' [Video]Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had "suspicions" about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster "a tragic thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.