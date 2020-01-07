Global  

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb.

2 Super Bowl.
Recent related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on campaign ads in one...
Mashable - Published

Bloomberg Campaign Makes $10 Million Dollar Ad Buy to Troll Trump During the Super Bowl

*Michael Bloomberg's* presidential campaign took their multi-million dollar ad buys up a notch,...
Mediaite - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle [Video]Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures? [Video]Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures?

CBS4's Hank Tester explains whats being done ahead of the big game.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:07Published

