Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43

A person who led officers on a chase and then abandoned the car.

It started on interstate 65 and ended in the heart of brookston.

Trevor, i'm in brookston where the chase ended.

But it all started on the interstate when state police tried to make a traffic stop late last night we're going to show you a map where the chase happened.

Police tried to pull over a car interstate 65 near the state road 43 exit.

The car then sped away and got off on state road 43.

The driver ditched the car in a field just south of 10th street.

Police spent tuesday night and wednesday morning searching for the man.

Officers used k-9's and drones to try to find him.

That's according to white county sheriff bill brooks.

As of 9 a.m., the man was still on the run.

State police were unable to say if anything was found in the car, or what plates it had.

Sergeant kim riley says he believes there was just one man inside during the chase, but he could not confirm that information.

Riley could not give a description of the man.

Police do not believe the public is in danger, however riley said to contact authorities if you see a stranger.

