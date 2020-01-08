Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43

Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43

The chase started on I-65 in Tippecanoe County and ended when the driver abandoned his car in Brookston
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43

A person who led officers on a chase and then abandoned the car.

It started on interstate 65 and ended in the heart of brookston.

That's where we find news 18's samantha theike.

Sam, what has the search been like?

Trevor, i'm in brookston where the chase ended.

But it all started on the interstate when state police tried to make a traffic stop late last night we're going to show you a map where the chase happened.

Police tried to pull over a car interstate 65 near the state road 43 exit.

The car then sped away and got off on state road 43.

The driver ditched the car in a field just south of 10th street.

Police spent tuesday night and wednesday morning searching for the man.

Officers used k-9's and drones to try to find him.

That's according to white county sheriff bill brooks.

As of 9 a.m., the man was still on the run.

State police were unable to say if anything was found in the car, or what plates it had.

Sergeant kim riley says he believes there was just one man inside during the chase, but he could not confirm that information.

Riley could not give a description of the man.

Police do not believe the public is in danger, however riley said to contact authorities if you see a stranger.

We will continue to follow this developing story and will have the lasted on-air and online at wlfi dot com.

Reporting live in brookston, st news 18.

New this midday - two people are under arrest after police




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxxb

B102.9 BREAKING: Manhunt underway in Brookston. https://t.co/vW1IjUQ9x6 https://t.co/vW1IjUQ9x6 1 day ago

hoosiertoo

hoosiertoo Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43 https://t.co/HNoBpmE1kZ 1 day ago

chell1470

Chell Davis Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43 https://t.co/piJNKEhf6K 1 day ago

479xx

Dan Mckay Manhunt underway for suspect who led police on chase along I-65, SR 43 via WLFI News 18 https://t.co/u8NVPQ7CPp 1 day ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 The chase started on I-65 in Tippecanoe County and ended when the driver abandoned his car in Brookston https://t.co/J4hOq4Osb3 1 day ago

trophymom5

trophymom5 RT @ABC7Amarillo: DEVELOPING: Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at Chase bank at Bell and Interstate 40. Th… 3 days ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo DEVELOPING: Amarillo police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at Chase bank at Bell and Interstate… https://t.co/BGK32PzC2M 3 days ago

Hasbarat

)))Augustus Peabody((( RT @GroyperCarl: A manhunt is underway but we can't release any info that might help track down the suspect. "At this time I am unable to… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami Police Officer Injured In Chase Of Robbery Suspect [Video]Miami Police Officer Injured In Chase Of Robbery Suspect

The officer was treated on the scene, the suspect got away.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Suspect Tries to 'Blow Up' West Sacramento Gas Station Before Leading Police [Video]Suspect Tries to 'Blow Up' West Sacramento Gas Station Before Leading Police

A police chase that started in West Sacramento involved a suspect who allegedly tried to "blow up" a gas station.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.