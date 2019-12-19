Chico MMA fighter sets sights on UFC

To step into the m-m-a fighting ring, hoping to kick his career to the next level.

We met working out at chico sports club - then i learned he trains under the direction of m-m-a heavy- hitter nate diaz -- chances are...he's going to the top!

Same passion for working outã same gymãsame exercise.

That's where the similarities end between myself and chico's nicholas maximov.

"i want to be the best in the world, nothing lessãthat's the goal.

It's crazy.

I'm not coming in here to be second, i'm devoting my life to this."

For the past ten years, mma fighting has consumed maximov's life.

All hours of the day = everyday.

"it just never stops, we train all day, it never stops, wrestling, boxing, ji jitzsu" spend even a bit of time watching maximov& whose friends call him& the vanilla gorilla& train& and you can seeã he's focused.

But in the mma ring& he has to be!

"you gotta be crazy in a way&i don't want to get punched in the face."

Maximov is prepping to step into the ring january 11th for a headlining fight.

The chico high grad says losin* is*no* an option& that 2020 will be the start&of the next level his m- m-a success.

"i never have a doubt in my mind about losing, i never have a doubt in my ability, i think the word possible outcome, so i train through it.

My goal is to be in the ufc& be the best in the world."

Maximov is set to fight this saturday night for the "king of the cage: return to order" event, at gold country casino resort.

Let's hope hometown athlete shines!

For more information on the event, visit action news now.com and look under newslinks.

