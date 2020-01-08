Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No Host For The Oscars Again

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
No Host For The Oscars AgainThe decision has been confirmed by ABC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars to go hostless again for 2020 ceremony

It's official. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will go without a host once again. The Oscars will...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SifyHinduSeattle TimesJapan TodayMediaiteReutersCBC.caZee News


The Oscars 2020 host revealed ahead of Academy Awards

The Oscars 2020 host revealed ahead of Academy AwardsKarey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, the network which broadcasts the Oscars in the US, said...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWatcher___

Mark No HOST for the Oscars again! Josh Robert Thompson joins - SEN LIVE #43 https://t.co/bIeKr5VySb via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

haskell420

Edward Herrel #ThursdayMotivation Tune in for Laughter, & more on #SENLive(M-F-1pmET/10amPT) @KristianHarloff @TheSwaggyBlerd… https://t.co/a5WrBXxs5M 4 minutes ago

haskell420

Edward Herrel #ThursdayWisdom Tune in for Laughter, & more on #SENLive(M-F-1pmET/10amPT) @KristianHarloff @TheSwaggyBlerd… https://t.co/fRgenJ3hzX 8 minutes ago

haskell420

Edward Herrel #ThursdayThoughts Tune in for Laughter, & more on #SENLive(M-F-1pmET/10amPT) @KristianHarloff @TheSwaggyBlerd… https://t.co/hh54Fj4S5G 13 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @BBCWorld: The Oscars ceremony will have no host again this year after broadcaster ABC "extremely happy" with 2019's event https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: The Oscars will be host-less again in 2020, following last year's format, which helped boost ratings. https://t.co/5lUfj… 25 minutes ago

TPostMillennial

The Post Millennial RT @CoryBMorgan: Given time it will have next to no viewers as well. https://t.co/ZcTuknASxz 26 minutes ago

CoryBMorgan

Cory Morgan Given time it will have next to no viewers as well. https://t.co/ZcTuknASxz 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars Will Have No Host for 2020 Ceremony | THR News [Video]Oscars Will Have No Host for 2020 Ceremony | THR News

With a month to go before the awards show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published

Oscars to go Hostless for the Second Straight Year [Video]Oscars to go Hostless for the Second Straight Year

Oscars to go Hostless for the Second Straight Year. The decision has been confirmed by ABC boss Karey Burke. . It follows a previous move to have the 2019 Oscars go without an emcee. Despite no..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.