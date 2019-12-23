Tom Brady's Instagram Post 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:16s - Published Everyone wants to know what he will do next. Everyone wants to know what he will do next.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Bill McGuirk RT @bsp_13: ben watson’s comment on brady’s instagram post 🥺 https://t.co/8UWPSgEBIe 35 seconds ago jordan renae RT @barstoolsports: Tom Brady’s Instagram post seems to have Boston fired up (via ig:caitlindrown ) https://t.co/2ZRET8aqlN 3 minutes ago Henry Tisdale RT @Tommy6Rings: Tom Brady’s latest Instagram post: “I know I still have more to prove” Super Bowl 55 champion confirmed https://t.co/II… 3 minutes ago Jazzyjean123 RT @AP: Among #AP10ThingstoKnow: — Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back; — Standoff over impeachment trial deepens; —… 4 minutes ago postszn samantha RT @nypost: Ex-NFLer decodes Tom Brady's Instagram post: 'Alert' he's done with Patriots https://t.co/lUTrdct2ki https://t.co/iic6FuIkQH 6 minutes ago e-news.US Ex-NFLer decodes Tom Brady’s Instagram post: ‘Alert’ he’s done with Patriots - https://t.co/DVWeN7eqk2 8 minutes ago nubia62 redondo RT @manianca: Ex-NFLer decodes Tom Brady’s Instagram post: ‘Alert’ he’s done with Patriots https://t.co/uyuDeH4QDN via @circleboom 8 minutes ago e-news.US Ex-NFLer decodes Tom Brady’s Instagram post: ‘Alert’ he’s done with Patriots - https://t.co/SFdWtLQxiJ 8 minutes ago