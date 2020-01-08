Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis.

In a post to Instagram on Jan.

8, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease.

.

While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc.

They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

He also revealed that he’d been struggling with “a serious case of chronic mono.”.

Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks, can cause an array of symptoms, such as flu-like conditions, neurological problems and joint pain.

However, the 25-year-old pop star said he is getting the “right treatment” and will be “back and better than ever.”.

It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

Bieber's battle with Lyme disease will apparently be explored further in his recently announced YouTube series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons.'.

New episodes of the documentary series will be released every Monday and Wednesday, starting Jan.

27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Haters Who 'Downplay' Justin Bieber's Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 8) that he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineTIMEJust Jared Jr


Justin Bieber Will Reveal Lyme Disease Diagnosis in Upcoming Documentary (Report)

Justin Bieber is battling lyme disease, and he will reveal the diagnosis in an upcoming documentary...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineZee NewsDaily CallerRTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AvrilLUKFan

AvrilLUKFan🌟 RT @ETCanada: .@AvrilLavigne insists it's time people paid more attention to Lyme disease as @justinbieber reveals diagnosis https://t.co/p… 2 minutes ago

TheBillyAdams

Billy Adams RT @WebMD: In an Instagram post addressing comments people have made about his appearance in recent months, Justin Bieber explained that pe… 2 minutes ago

LetsGo_Lesko

Will Lesko RT @billboard: Justin Bieber reveals that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/h6SOVwyxni 2 minutes ago

DailyHiveYEG

Daily Hive Edmonton .@justinbieber reveals he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease https://t.co/sx1UbjUnGx https://t.co/SR68WekVaR 3 minutes ago

itsSweetThing

🎶Ꮥωєєт Ꮦнιηg🦌 RT @CINetwork2019: 'Rough couple years': Justin Bieber reveals he's battling Lyme disease Wow, you got to feel sorry for him, he just got… 3 minutes ago

DanieCorteseEnt

Danie Cortese Justin Bieber Reveals Battle With Lyme Disease, Says More Will Be Shown in Upcoming Documentary. 4 minutes ago

GlosGreen

matthew sidford RT @thetimes: The Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a stubborn bacterial infection that causes rashes, fa… 6 minutes ago

ersayuniari95

I LOVE JB RT @iHeartRadio: Justin Bieber has been quietly suffering from Lyme disease. 🙏 https://t.co/6EKfXQPinU 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Has Been Battling Lyme Disease And Mono [Video]Justin Bieber Has Been Battling Lyme Disease And Mono

Superstar Justin Bieber disclosed on Wednesday that he has been battling Lyme disease and mononucleosis.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Trending: Justin Bieber [Video]Trending: Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber has disclosed that he is battling Lyme disease.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.