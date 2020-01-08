Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis.

In a post to Instagram on Jan.

8, Justin Bieber revealed that he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease.

.

While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s---, on meth etc.

They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

He also revealed that he’d been struggling with “a serious case of chronic mono.”.

Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks, can cause an array of symptoms, such as flu-like conditions, neurological problems and joint pain.

However, the 25-year-old pop star said he is getting the “right treatment” and will be “back and better than ever.”.

It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever, Justin Bieber, via Instagram.

Bieber's battle with Lyme disease will apparently be explored further in his recently announced YouTube series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons.'.

New episodes of the documentary series will be released every Monday and Wednesday, starting Jan.

27.