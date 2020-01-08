Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis
Justin Bieber Reveals
Lyme Disease Diagnosis.
In a post to Instagram on Jan.
8, Justin Bieber revealed that
he had been “recently diagnosed” with Lyme disease.
.
He also revealed that he’d been struggling
with “a serious case of chronic mono.”.
Lyme disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks,
can cause an array of symptoms, such as flu-like
conditions, neurological problems and joint pain.
However, the 25-year-old
pop star said he is getting
the “right treatment” and will
be “back and better than ever.”.
Bieber's battle with Lyme disease will
apparently be explored further in his
recently announced YouTube series,
'Justin Bieber: Seasons.'.
New episodes of the documentary
series will be released every Monday
and Wednesday, starting Jan.
27.