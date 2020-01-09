Global  

10 Artists With Albums Scheduled for Release in 2020

With 2019 finally behind us, it’s time to look forward to all the new music expected in the new year.

.

Here are 10 artists who are scheduled to release their latest albums in 2020.

.

1.

Selena Gomez, ‘Rare’ (Jan.

10).

2.

Justin Bieber.

3.

Halsey, ‘Maniac’ (Jan.

17).

4.

Young Thug.

5.

Haim.

6.

Green Day, ‘Father of All…’ (Feb.

7) .

7.

Tame Impala, ‘The Slow Rush’ (Feb.

14).

8.

Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’.

9.

Frank Ocean.

10.

Rihanna, ‘R9’
