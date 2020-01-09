Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds

Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from the famous museum Madame Tussauds today (January 9).
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from the famous museum Madame Tussauds today (January 9).

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock decision to step down from being senior royals.

This footage was filmed in May 2018 when the royal couple's waxworks were first unveiled.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks removed from Madame Tussauds royal family display

'They will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London,' says general manager
