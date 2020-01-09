TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws

TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws.

Owned by China-based tech company ByteDance, the popular video app issued the guidelines on Wednesday.

We do not allow dangerous individuals or organizations to use our platform to promote terrorism, crime, or other types of behavior that could cause harm, TikTok Community Guidelines, via NBC News.

When there is a credible threat to public safety, we handle the issue by banning the account and cooperating with relevant legal authorities, TikTok Community Guidelines, via NBC News.

Security flaws had been detected by Israeli cyberthreat intelligence research team Check Point Research.

The team discovered that hackers had access to TikTok users' personal information.

Hackers also had the capability to delete or manipulate user content.

Check Point researchers learned that a hacker can force a TikTok user onto a web server controlled by the hacker, making it possible for the attacker to send unwanted requests on behalf of the user, Check Point Research statement, via NBC News.

TikTok was informed of the app's vulnerabilities in November and has since addressed the issues