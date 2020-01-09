Only in the mid 0s!

The coldweather temperatures warm up into the 4.

Naythen aubain'scourt case has allow more time for the completion of a psychiactri last month... naythen aubain's attorney asked for more time to review a lengthy report from a psychiatrist and we believe thet itself is bain's attorney asked for more sting from the c little from a psychiatrist who exam ed aubain.

The killings happenehand it over to the court and the district attorney's office 58n a ot of wt itse is getting completed, we just ion.

Ting from the court a little more time to put it all