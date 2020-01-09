Jussie Smollett's emails to be handed over by Google amid criminal investigation 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published Jussie Smollett's emails to be handed over by Google amid criminal investigation Google employees have been ordered to turn over a year's worth of Jussie Smollett's emails and data as part of an investigation into why charges against him were dropped after he was accused last January of staging the crime of being the victim of a racial attack.