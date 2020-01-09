Global  

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 citizens of 7 countries.

Adam Reed reports.
Ukraine's president: Considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

Iranian investigators said on Thursday that the airliner was on fire immediately before crashing
Haaretz

Iran says plane was on fire, Ukraine does not rule out missile strike

The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people on board, never made a...
IndiaTimes


Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake' [Video]Trump: Ukrainian jet downed in Iran may be due to 'mistake'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had "suspicions" about the cause of a deadly commercial plane crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster "a tragic thing."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08

Trump On Ukraine Plane Crash In Iran: 'I Have My Suspicions' [Video]Trump On Ukraine Plane Crash In Iran: 'I Have My Suspicions'

President Trump held a media briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44

