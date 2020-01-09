Global  

Play your part in the Guardian's charity appeal: a tree is for life – video

The 2019 Guardian and Observer appeal is supporting four charities that help to slow down the damage of the climate crisis - by harnessing the power of nature.

They plant trees, protect forests and restore ancient woodlands, in the UK and in the Amazon.

Living ecosystems, such as forests, naturally remove huge amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

With your help, these charities can continue to do this vital work
