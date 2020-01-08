Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

On Jan.

8, Lizzo took time away from her Australian tour to visit a local food bank located in Melbourne, Australia.

.

The “Good as Hell” singer thanked the volunteers at the organization, calling them “heroes.”.

You guys are the heroes, so thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your heart … that’s so important, Lizzo, via Instagram.

She also helped pack hampers and boxes filled with food and water that will be distributed to communities impacted by the ongoing fires.

.

Foodbank Australia shared photos of Lizzo’s visit shortly afterwards, thanking her for her support.

.

Beautiful @lizzobeeating stopped by our @foodbankvictoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and [volunteers] who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days, Foodbank Australia, via Twitter.

What a [star] … she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions.

Thank you for the support, Foodbank Australia, via Twitter.

Australia has been experiencing a devastating number of fires since September 2019.

.

So far, the blazes have burned an estimated 12.35 million acres of land, killed at least 25 people and affected approximately 480 million animals.