Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour

Lizzo Volunteers at Food Bank During Australian Tour.

On Jan.

8, Lizzo took time away from her Australian tour to visit a local food bank located in Melbourne, Australia.

.

The “Good as Hell” singer thanked the volunteers at the organization, calling them “heroes.”.

You guys are the heroes, so thank you so much for volunteering your time and your energy and your heart … that’s so important, Lizzo, via Instagram.

She also helped pack hampers and boxes filled with food and water that will be distributed to communities impacted by the ongoing fires.

.

Foodbank Australia shared photos of Lizzo’s visit shortly afterwards, thanking her for her support.

.

Beautiful @lizzobeeating stopped by our @foodbankvictoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and [volunteers] who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days, Foodbank Australia, via Twitter.

What a [star] … she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions.

Thank you for the support, Foodbank Australia, via Twitter.

Australia has been experiencing a devastating number of fires since September 2019.

.

So far, the blazes have burned an estimated 12.35 million acres of land, killed at least 25 people and affected approximately 480 million animals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo volunteers at Australia food bank during wildfires

Lizzo took time out from her Australian tour to help out at a food bank in Victoria. She sang while...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImpishMis30

ImpishMisconception Lizzo, on tour in Australia, volunteers at food bank during wildfires https://t.co/eqKYwEMHnT 2 minutes ago

Mitig8nFctrs

Mitig8nFctrs⚖ RT @CBSNews: Lizzo just took a DNA test – turns out she's 100% that volunteer. The singer took time out of her Australian tour to help thos… 4 minutes ago

mixer_lm5

Kenzie Dawkins RT @iHeartRadio: .@lizzo is putting in work for the greater good 💜 https://t.co/8SGI4G5spt 6 minutes ago

catmcparland1

catmcparland RT @CBSNews: Lizzo, on tour in Australia, volunteers at food bank during wildfires https://t.co/UOy6Ipa9IS https://t.co/oGsnxlhqF8 13 minutes ago

Jasmine10NJ

Jasmine Victoria RT @OnAirWithRyan: You go @lizzo 👏👏👏 https://t.co/3RfOuFQTtI 19 minutes ago

BAZERANTS

Marcus G. Bazemore Lizzo volunteers at Australia food bank during wildfires https://t.co/zx01SOXBEP 40 minutes ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C RT @Carolyn6800: Lizzo volunteers at Aussie food bank during wildfires https://t.co/OQwDFMGWeL https://t.co/y1ZCN0g9Wb 41 minutes ago

OnAirWithRyan

On Air/Ryan Seacrest You go @lizzo 👏👏👏 https://t.co/3RfOuFQTtI 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two businesses provide a shopping spree for their local food bank [Video]Two businesses provide a shopping spree for their local food bank

For 11 years running the North Shore Bank in Menasha has been helping put food on the tables of their neighbors and friends, who could use the assistance. On Wednesday those businesses showed how they..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank [Video]Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank

Lizzo volunteers at Australian foodbank The hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne's Foodbank in Victoria, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers...

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.