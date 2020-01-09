Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aussie Elvis Impersonators & Fans Gather To Celebrate King’s Legacy Amid Australian Bushfires!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Aussie Elvis Impersonators & Fans Gather To Celebrate King’s Legacy Amid Australian Bushfires!

Aussie Elvis Impersonators & Fans Gather To Celebrate King’s Legacy Amid Australian Bushfires!

As the Australian bushfires rage, it didn’t stop Aussie citizens from getting away from their troubles and enjoying a hip-shakin Elvis festival.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' — Australia's Elvis Festival is in town [Video]Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' — Australia's Elvis Festival is in town

The Elvis Festival is shake, rattle and rolling into Australia, despite the devastating fire crisis sweeping the country. Hundreds of impersonators and fans of The King hopped on "The Elvis Express"..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:52Published

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival [Video]Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

As thoughts of Australia&apos;s fire crisis hung in the air, hundreds of hip-shaking and wig-wearing Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll began their annual..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.