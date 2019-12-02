Ashland discusses new City Hall, property tax increases

Two charges of burglary.today city t to continue that discussion and decide details on the project.

Ashland's mayor sent a recommendation to the city council, stating that a new city hall should be in the current location -- which is in downtown ashland.

In his recommendation he noted the urgent need for a new city hall building, saying that the current building would not withstand an earthquake.

"i think accompanying that is, there is mechanical, the heating and air conditioning is very old and is going to be in need of repair or replacement and that is going to be very expensive.

So, i think it's thought that the best investment is to invest in a new city hall that will last more 100 years."

On your screen right now you can see the deatils of the proposed plan.

It would cost over 10-million dollars -- that money allows for a new city hall, rehabilitating the community center and pioneer hall, rehabilitating the butler-perozzi fountain and would add solar installations at the city's service center.

To pay for this there would be an increase to property taxes of 26-cents per 1-thousand dollars of assessed property value.

If the city council agree's -- this decision would go to voters in may.

The