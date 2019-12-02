Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ashland discusses new City Hall, property tax increases

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Ashland discusses new City Hall, property tax increases

Ashland discusses new City Hall, property tax increases

Officials say that the current building is becoming increasingly unsafe and outdated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ashland discusses new City Hall, property tax increases

Two charges of burglary.today city t to continue that discussion and decide details on the project.

Ashland's mayor sent a recommendation to the city council, stating that a new city hall should be in the current location -- which is in downtown ashland.

In his recommendation he noted the urgent need for a new city hall building, saying that the current building would not withstand an earthquake.

"i think accompanying that is, there is mechanical, the heating and air conditioning is very old and is going to be in need of repair or replacement and that is going to be very expensive.

So, i think it's thought that the best investment is to invest in a new city hall that will last more 100 years."

On your screen right now you can see the deatils of the proposed plan.

It would cost over 10-million dollars -- that money allows for a new city hall, rehabilitating the community center and pioneer hall, rehabilitating the butler-perozzi fountain and would add solar installations at the city's service center.

To pay for this there would be an increase to property taxes of 26-cents per 1-thousand dollars of assessed property value.

If the city council agree's -- this decision would go to voters in may.

The




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 Last night the Ashland City Council met to discuss a proposed $10.6 million project to rebuild City Hall, repair ot… https://t.co/sjgXBgIyMe 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cincinnati council votes to create 15 new tax districts [Video]Cincinnati council votes to create 15 new tax districts

A heated debate at city hall Wednesday ended with council voting in favor of creating 15 new TIF districts.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Mayor Peduto Faces Debate Over Proposed Budget [Video]Mayor Peduto Faces Debate Over Proposed Budget

A $665.6 million school budget with a property tax hike of 2.3 percent brought a number of city residents to a public hearing before the Pittsburgh School Board and Superintendent Anthony Hamlet on..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.