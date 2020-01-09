JH RT @theScore: Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren got into it. Jimmy had some choice words for Warren. 👀☠️ (🎥: @SportsCenter) https://t.co/yDZphggw… 20 minutes ago

Dom Pappagallo 23) Jimmy Butler and TJ Warren get into it, Jimmy says TJ can’t guard him and TJ’s not in his league https://t.co/FJCgiHBNSL 44 minutes ago

NBA 101 Must-See: Jimmy Butler goads T.J. Warren into ejection https://t.co/SCpY5Ut3Wc https://t.co/3Q9ileQNfD 50 minutes ago

The Loop Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now:… https://t.co/5FAo5RLPbg 1 hour ago

peyton 🌙 RT @MillerTimePod: Butler got into Warren’s chest and couldn’t move TJ a single inch. Both players exchanged words without backing down. Wa… 2 hours ago

Baby Boy RT @YahooSports: According to our limited lip-reading skills, a lot of things were threatening to be busted when Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warr… 3 hours ago

The Golfer Babe Jimmy Butler baits T.J. Warren into getting tossed, blows him a kiss, basically owns him now https://t.co/2ismdFPvX4 3 hours ago