Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit

Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit

Judge Weighs Bid To Stop President Trump's Refugee Resettlement Limit

A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing state and local governments to reject refugees, questioning whether the change was politically motivated.
Judge to hear bid to stop Trump's refugee resettlement limit

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three national resettlement agencies are asking a federal judge in Maryland...
Seattle Times - Published


cballwanz

Christine To'alepai RT @wjz: A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing… 17 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive… https://t.co/I11gYELm5Q 17 hours ago


