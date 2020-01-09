Global  

Jan. 18 to become 'Edward Aschoff Day' in Oxford

Jan. 8, 2019
Jan. 18 to become 'Edward Aschoff Day' in Oxford

The city of oxford is honoring one of its natives with his own day.... mayor robyn tannehill tweeted a proclamation to make january 18th edward aschoff day.... the 34 year old espn college football reporter died on christmas eve after a fight with pneumonia.... a memorial service will be held on january 18th in




