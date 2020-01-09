Jan. 18 to become 'Edward Aschoff Day' in Oxford 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Jan. 8, 2019 Jan. 8, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jan. 18 to become 'Edward Aschoff Day' in Oxford The city of oxford is honoring one of its natives with his own day.... mayor robyn tannehill tweeted a proclamation to make january 18th edward aschoff day.... the 34 year old espn college football reporter died on christmas eve after a fight with pneumonia.... a memorial service will be held on january 18th in





You Might Like

Tweets about this тσρє ραριтσ RT @JeffDarlington: I’m a little hesitant to share, so I hope it’s ok. But in the wake of Edward Aschoff’s passing, maybe his memory can mo… 1 week ago