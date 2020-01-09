Global  

MEMA opens disaster center in Corinth to help with Olga recovery

Jan. 8, 2020
MEMA opens disaster center in Corinth to help with Olga recovery

You still have damage from tropical storm olga -- mema opened a disaster center to help.... it is located at the crossroads arena in corinth.... mema is there to help coordinate cleanup with volunteers.... meanwhile, the u-s small business bureau is coordinating financial assistance in the county.... if you rent or own a home -- or if your business is damaged -- you could qualify for assistance... at the center --they can help you fill out an application to receive loans to help with the recovery.... but you need to do it soon.... the deadline to apply for damage is february 18th, and the center will only be at the arena until january 14th.... the




