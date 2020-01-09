Global  

Proposed Bill Would Ban Cellphone Use For Anyone Under 21

Proposed Bill Would Ban Cellphone Use For Anyone Under 21

Proposed Bill Would Ban Cellphone Use For Anyone Under 21

A bill introduced in the Vermont Senate would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to use or possess a cellphone in the state.

Katie Johnston reports.
