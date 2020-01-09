Global  

Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' — Australia's Elvis Festival is in town

Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' — Australia's Elvis Festival is in town

Put on your 'Blue Suede Shoes' — Australia's Elvis Festival is in town

The Elvis Festival is shake, rattle and rolling into Australia, despite the devastating fire crisis sweeping the country.

Hundreds of impersonators and fans of The King hopped on "The Elvis Express" train from Sydney to Parkes.
