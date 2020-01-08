Global  

These Britons back Harry and Meghan's move to 'step back' as senior royals

When interviewed these Britons appear to back Harry and Meghan's move to "step back" as senior royals.
When interviewed these Britons appear to back Harry and Meghan's move to "step back" as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to "step back" as senior members of the Royal Family has generated worldwide interest and split public opinion.

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: “Well, I’m not surprised by the decision.

Whether it’s right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really." "It doesn’t surprise me, let’s put it that way.

I think it’s very much their decision.

It’s fair that they are able to decide whether they want to step down or not from their duties.

“I think they’re young independent people and they're just showing their human rights." Sheila Cassidy, 82, a retired doctor from Plymouth, Devon, agreed: “I think they’re right to announce it." The move is said to have "hurt" the British Royal Family who, according to sources, were not consulted before Harry and Meghan's personal statement.



