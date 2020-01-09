Interview: Miss Tupelo pageant this weekend

Tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.