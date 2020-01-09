Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Interview: Miss Tupelo pageant this weekend

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Interview: Miss Tupelo pageant this weekend

Interview: Miss Tupelo pageant this weekend

The pageant will be held on Saturday, Jan.

11 at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium at 7 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Interview: Miss Tupelo pageant this weekend

Tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.

For more information, text dale hathorn at 662-665-5474this saturday there will be a crowning of a new miss tupelo.and two other titles will be crowned.

The event will take place at the tupelo civic auditorium beginning at 7 pm.

Miss mississippi 2019 mary margaret hyer will also be in attendance..

Tickets are ten dollars at the door.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.