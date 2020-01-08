Global  

Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday said that the Trump administration has not provided evidence to &apos;justify&apos; the killing of the top Iranian commander and urged Congress to pass a bill that would &apos;prohibit&apos; Trump from federally funding a war in Iran unless he receives Congressional authorization.
Iran tensions: Soleimani killing does not make 'the country safer', Pelosi says

The Trump administration's killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani did not make the US...
Independent - Published

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Former Vice President Joe Biden slams Trump for escalating tensions with Iran

During a speech in New York City on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the Trump...
CBS News - Published


Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders [Video]Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday said that the Trump administration has not provided evidence to 'justify' the killing of the top Iranian commander and urged Congress to pass a bill that..

