Behold, toilet technology breakthroughs from CES 2020

Tech companies flood CES every year hoping to present the next big thing.

This year has seen a few of them hoping to take that tech into the bathroom.

Charmin's new toilet paper delivering Rollbot made the rounds while attendees were also treated to a glimpse of Triple W's new intestine monitoring app.

The Japanese company won "Best of CES" in the digital health and fitness category with a bladder sensor last year, but their new DFree B1 wearable device monitors the users intestines in an aim to predict bowel movements.

Previous winners have included fitness tracking wireless headphones and a UV exposure tracker wearable on your thumbnail.