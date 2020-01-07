Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico Continues To Struggle After Massive Earthquake

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Puerto Rico Continues To Struggle After Massive Earthquake

Puerto Rico Continues To Struggle After Massive Earthquake

David Begnaud reports the earthquake knocked out one of the island's crucial electricity power plants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territory

Tsunami alert for Puerto Rico after second earthquake in two days hits US territoryA 6.4-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami alert in Puerto Rico on Tuesday following another...
WorldNews - Published

Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing One

Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico, Killing OneWatch VideoAnother earthquake has hit Puerto Rico. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

PUERTO RICO QUAKE [Video]PUERTO RICO QUAKE

PUERTO RICO QUAKE

Credit: WEVVPublished

Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake

Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.