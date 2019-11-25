Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89

The writer, actor and director died of a heart attack in Los Angeles.

Among Henry's screenwriting credits is 'The Graduate,' for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

He also co-wrote the 1970 version of 'Catch-22' and the 1995 Nicole Kidman film, 'To Die For.'.

Henry's face was known to TV audiences in the 1970s, making regular appearances in the first five seasons of 'SNL.'.

He played opposite of John Belushi in his iconic Samurai sketches.

Henry also co-created the hit tv series, 'Get Smart.'

He directed the Warren Beaty film, 'Heaven Can Wait.'.

Henry acted in dozens of films and was a late night talk show regular.

He is survived by his wife, Irene