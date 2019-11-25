Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89

Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89

Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89.

The writer, actor and director died of a heart attack in Los Angeles.

Among Henry's screenwriting credits is 'The Graduate,' for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

He also co-wrote the 1970 version of 'Catch-22' and the 1995 Nicole Kidman film, 'To Die For.'.

Henry's face was known to TV audiences in the 1970s, making regular appearances in the first five seasons of 'SNL.'.

He played opposite of John Belushi in his iconic Samurai sketches.

Henry also co-created the hit tv series, 'Get Smart.'

He directed the Warren Beaty film, 'Heaven Can Wait.'.

Henry acted in dozens of films and was a late night talk show regular.

He is survived by his wife, Irene
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89 [Video]Actor, Screenwriter, Director Buck Henry Dies At Age 89

Buck Henry, legendary screenwriter behind "The Graduate" and "What's Up, Doc?" died Wednesday of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:29Published

Casey Wilson Loves The Niche Genre Of 'Black Monday' [Video]Casey Wilson Loves The Niche Genre Of "Black Monday"

Showtime's "Black Monday" is an interesting combination of intense comedy and serialized drama. Casey Wilson shares her favorite parts of the series and what audiences can expect from season two.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.