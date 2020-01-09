NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Shot Another Man Dead In East Village

The police say the man refused to drop his gun, prompting the officers to shoot. [ more › ]



Recent related videos from verified sources CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:25Published 2 hours ago Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Street The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim, Maria Fuertes, was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:42Published 1 hour ago