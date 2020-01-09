Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Shot Another Man Dead In East Village

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Shot Another Man Dead In East Village

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Shot Another Man Dead In East Village

Gunfire left two people dead early Thursday morning in the East Village.

The shooting eventually involved police officers.

CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NYPD: Officers Killed Gunman Who Fatally Shot Man Outside East Village Hookah Bar

NYPD: Officers Killed Gunman Who Fatally Shot Man Outside East Village Hookah BarThe police say the man refused to drop his gun, prompting the officers to shoot. [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall [Video]CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall

Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Street [Video]Police Release Video Showing Man Wanted For Questioning After 92-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Street

The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. The victim, Maria Fuertes, was found lying in the street just after midnight Monday..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.