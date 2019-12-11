Global  

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!

Release Date: February 7, 2020 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey.

It is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is directed by Cathy Yan from a screenplay by Christina Hodson.

The ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor.

Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.
‘Birds of Prey’ New Trailer Shows Harley Quinn Bouncing Back From Breakup With Joker (Video)

Who needs the Joker? In this playful and colorful new trailer for “Birds of Prey,” Margot...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Margot Robbie Unloads Big Shots In New, Action-Packed BIRDS OF PREY Trailer

Margot Robbie Unloads Big Shots In New, Action-Packed BIRDS OF PREY TrailerThe anticipation for Birds of Prey continues to grow daily. In anticipation of the action-packed...
SOHH - Published


lavenderjars

sarah RT @repressedthesis: love how margot robbie is also producing promising young woman alongside birds of prey like working with quentin taran… 2 minutes ago

DDelagarzs

Dawn Delagarzs RT @ComicBook: Actress #MargotRobbie opens up about why she connects so strongly with #HarleyQuinn in #BirdsOfPrey: https://t.co/lMYJzcMeiP… 10 minutes ago

PARRISHARRIS

@ParrisHarris RT @KateAurthur: For my last Margot Robbie story, here's a Q&A with her about #BirdsofPrey, her emotional connection to #HarleyQuinn, and w… 22 minutes ago

imitationbeauty

sunnie | 37 the final birds of prey trailer made me fall in love with margot robbie even more and now I'm sad because we're sti… https://t.co/cmXA5QtjDB 23 minutes ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Birds of Prey” New Official Trailer — Margot Robbie is a Wanted Woman in DC’s Harley Quinn Spinoff Movie with Ewan… https://t.co/cYFfSVi3wx 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Margot Robbie reprises her role in superhero team-up film on Feb. 7 https://t.co/U9YDzcaHoj via @TheWrap 1 hour ago

latestly

LatestLY #BirdsOfPrey New Trailer: @MargotRobbie's Harley Quinn and Her Girl Gang Prepare to Take Down #EwanMcGregor's Gotha… https://t.co/Pnrz6U4oyr 2 hours ago

TheDigitalFixUS

The Digital Fix US Final #BirdsOfPrey trailer: Margot Robbie finds emancipation with a motley crew of anti-heroes… https://t.co/gbULQulFRA 2 hours ago


Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 [Video]Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019

Birds of Prey movie - The Game Awards 2019 - Plot synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female DC Comics characters -- Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya --..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:29Published

Margot Robbie believes Birds of Prey will show a personal side to Harley Quinn [Video]Margot Robbie believes Birds of Prey will show a personal side to Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie believes Birds of Prey will show a personal side to Harley Quinn The actress reprises her role as the Batman villain in the spin-off to 'Suicide Squad' and revealed that the film will..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

