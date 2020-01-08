Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'NATOME': Trump Lights Up Internet With NATO, Middle East Name Suggestion

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
'NATOME': Trump Lights Up Internet With NATO, Middle East Name SuggestionPresident Trump held a media briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump wants NATO expanded to Mideast and renamed NATOME

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump thinks NATO should be expanded to include nations in the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says He'll Ask NATO To 'Become Much More Involved' In Middle East [Video]Trump Says He'll Ask NATO To 'Become Much More Involved' In Middle East

President Trump held a media briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.